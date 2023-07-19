National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TELUS International (Cda) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.