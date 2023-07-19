Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NM opened at $1.71 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
