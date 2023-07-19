Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NM opened at $1.71 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading

