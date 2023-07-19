NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.30 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBMI stock opened at GBX 72.72 ($0.95) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.40 ($1.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.32. The company has a market capitalization of £129.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.41.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NB Global Monthly Income Fund news, insider David Staples sold 9,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £7,499.20 ($9,805.44). In other NB Global Monthly Income Fund news, insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 26,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £21,101.69 ($27,591.12). Also, insider David Staples sold 9,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £7,499.20 ($9,805.44). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.