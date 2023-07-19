NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.48 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $55.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,318,855 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 938,318,855 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50970896 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $69,551,713.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

