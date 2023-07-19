Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nedbank Group Price Performance
Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.04.
About Nedbank Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nedbank Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.