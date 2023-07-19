Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

