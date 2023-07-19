Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $293.00. The company traded as high as $480.68 and last traded at $476.24, with a volume of 2064713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.80.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

