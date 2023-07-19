Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NFLX traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.59. 19,231,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $200.10 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,351.8% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

