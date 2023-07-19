New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 362,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,460.7 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. New China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

