New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

New Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

NGD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 313,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,436. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

