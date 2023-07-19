New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
New Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
NGD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 313,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,436. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
New Gold Company Profile
