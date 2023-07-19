New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 1,069,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NJR stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.