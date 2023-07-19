NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 14,130 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 66.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 475,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

