NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PKG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.