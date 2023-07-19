NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in United Parcel Service by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

