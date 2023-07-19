NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. 18,540,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,295,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

