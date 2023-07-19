NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

CMI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.66. 60,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,138. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

