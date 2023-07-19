NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,365 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 179,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,356,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,599. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

