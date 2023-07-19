NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,572 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,643. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

