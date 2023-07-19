NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 80,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

