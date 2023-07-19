NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,384 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 668,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

