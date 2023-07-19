NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 29,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -524.98%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

