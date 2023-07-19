NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 54,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

NGEx Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11.

NGEx Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGEx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGEx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.