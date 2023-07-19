Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

NICFF remained flat at $22.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Nichias has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $22.90.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

