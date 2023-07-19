Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.68

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 161490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.