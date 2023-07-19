Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.68

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 161490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Nissan Motor Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
Read More
