Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.41 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.07 million, a PE ratio of 894.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Norcros’s payout ratio is presently 5,263.16%.

In other news, insider Steve Good bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($63,938.28). 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

