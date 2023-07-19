Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $188.41

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.41 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Norcros Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.07 million, a PE ratio of 894.74 and a beta of 1.33.
Norcros Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Steve Good bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($63,938.28). 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
Read More
