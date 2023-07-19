Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.76. The stock had a trading volume of 188,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,659. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

