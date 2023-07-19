North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 60,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

