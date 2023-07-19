North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of NOA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 60,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.48.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.