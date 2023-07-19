Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 473.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

