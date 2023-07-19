Northeast Investment Management Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

