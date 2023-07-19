Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Price Performance
Northern 3 VCT stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.96. The stock has a market cap of £113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.22 and a beta of 0.17. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.20).
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern 3 VCT
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.