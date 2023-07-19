Northern Bear PLC (NTBR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 15th

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern Bear Stock Down 0.9 %

LON NTBR opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. Northern Bear has a 52 week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.51 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

