Northern Bear PLC (NTBR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 15th

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern Bear Stock Down 0.9 %
LON NTBR opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. Northern Bear has a 52 week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.51 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Northern Bear Company Profile
