Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

