NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.62. NWTN shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2,230 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NWTN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

