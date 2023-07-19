Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $43.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

