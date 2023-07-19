OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.73.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

