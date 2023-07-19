OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 410,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,878. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

