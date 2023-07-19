OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $388,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insperity Trading Down 0.7 %

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

