OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $500,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 267,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,270. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.