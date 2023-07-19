OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 1.4 %

Sysco stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.53. 299,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

