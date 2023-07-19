OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

