OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $1.36. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

