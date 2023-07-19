ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.46

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 4006672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

ON Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

