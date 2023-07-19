ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $157,847.13 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $157,847.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,531,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,366.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Sharat Sharan sold 12,189 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $99,706.02.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,334 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $155,288.98.

On Thursday, May 11th, Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $85,618.98.

ONTF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 360,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,480. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $398.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.12.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

