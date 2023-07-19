ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.26

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.49. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 50,774 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKS. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $245.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

