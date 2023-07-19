Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.06% of Onto Innovation worth $45,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.6 %

ONTO opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

