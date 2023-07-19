Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,426. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Weldon acquired 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond F. Weldon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

