Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,435 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 34,392 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.