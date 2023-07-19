Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 1,624,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,610. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

