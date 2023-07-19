Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,348 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,285 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after purchasing an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 165,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,736. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

