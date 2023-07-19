Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 1,448,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,525. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

