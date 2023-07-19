Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. 90,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.